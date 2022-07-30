Letter: Sierra Club’s climate crisis argument strains credulity

A recent letter to the editor by the Sierra Club Chair condemning opponents of proposed industrial development in Lake Erie euphemistically labeled “wind farms” as automatically being “climate deniers” is logically flawed. One could accept the reality of human contributions to damaging global warming (as I do) and oppose highly tax subsidized technologically and economically inefficient wind turbine projects for both economic and aesthetic reasons.

First, wind and solar projects are both technologically and economically primitive. They only produce power when the wind blows and the sun shines. Fossil fuel quickly replaced windmills and sails because they are weather independent. Today, no effective, non-environmental destructive (mining) battery storage technology exists or is on the horizon. So, what about nuclear energy? We never hear the "science friendly" Sierra Club recommend this increasingly efficient non-climate changing energy source. Why not? Hopefully not for ‘anti-science’ reasons.

And lastly, what about environmental aesthetics? I’ve spent more than seven decades boating, paddling, fishing and just enjoying the limitless horizons of Lake Erie. With its magnificent vistas, sunrises and sunsets, what it does for me, this uncluttered lake has done for countless others. Let’s keep the lake capable of providing such uncluttered beauty. I should think the Sierra Club, a supposed environmental organization, would be at the forefront of preserving Lake Erie’s spectacular, soul inspiring panoramas. Would the Sierra Club support putting wind turbines on the rim of the Grand Canyon to combat climate change? One wonders.

Lee Nisbet

Professor Emeritus

Medaille University

Buffalo