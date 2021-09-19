Letter: Showing proof of vaccine has been commonplace

In the 80s when I was a nurse coordinator at University at Buffalo Health Service, there was a terrible scare of measles epidemic on campus. At that time it was decided that all students had to show proof of measles vaccine or they could not register for classes. There was no fuss as there is now about the Covid-19 vaccine. This is all political nonsense. What some Americans have forgotten is with freedom comes responsibility. States can make vaccines mandatory just like they do driver’s licenses. So other than the political governors who care more about themselves than they do in the people’s welfare, they should pass a law, period.