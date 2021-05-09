 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Show the world America is back by dispensing shots to Canada
0 comments

Letter: Show the world America is back by dispensing shots to Canada

  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

America is back! Our country is back to the American way. We again have a president who is putting our country and its democracy back on track. We now can get a Covid-19 shot when we want it. President Biden is taking on the bread and butter issues: Climate change, infrastructure, jobs and health care. Foreign policy is back to reflect our American values.

There are many more things that need to be repaired after the last four years of destruction, but I would like to suggest one act of kindness to show the world we’re back. Canada, our northern neighbor needs help, let’s send them as much Covid-19 vaccine they need. We could send a lot of the extra vaccine we have. We are making more vaccine than we need. Let’s send them what they need and offer to help them to administer it. They are one of best allies we have, and we can get the border open. Remember we we're there once too. Let’s show the world were back!

David Ruzzine

Hamburg

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News