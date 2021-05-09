Letter: Show the world America is back by dispensing shots to Canada

America is back! Our country is back to the American way. We again have a president who is putting our country and its democracy back on track. We now can get a Covid-19 shot when we want it. President Biden is taking on the bread and butter issues: Climate change, infrastructure, jobs and health care. Foreign policy is back to reflect our American values.

There are many more things that need to be repaired after the last four years of destruction, but I would like to suggest one act of kindness to show the world we’re back. Canada, our northern neighbor needs help, let’s send them as much Covid-19 vaccine they need. We could send a lot of the extra vaccine we have. We are making more vaccine than we need. Let’s send them what they need and offer to help them to administer it. They are one of best allies we have, and we can get the border open. Remember we we're there once too. Let’s show the world were back!