Letter: Show positive images of the Covid-19 vaccine

Finally we are getting the chance to gain control of the coronavirus with vaccines. Surprisingly on the front page of the Feb. 5 paper, The News shared a picture of a woman who looks like she was in total distress before receiving the vaccine. This is not the message The News needs to be sending with so many people that are still unsure they even want it in the first place. The photo made it even worse by showing how painful it may be! Even though it was meant to be funny, I didn’t find it amusing at all. We need to promote a serious but positive message so that we can finally gain the upper hand on the pandemic and the only way we can do this is to continue to social distance, wear facial coverings and receive the vaccine.