Letter: Show appreciation on this Memorial Day

If you ever feel like complaining about prejudiced mistreatment for whatever reason just remember one common thread of equality. Over a million people of mixed backgrounds were killed in America’s wars to protect our freedoms. If you think maybe because of your race, national origin, gender, age or nationality you are overlooked, don’t forget America as the world’s melting-pot sent thousands upon thousands of men and women of various differences to fight and defend our principals who were killed or wounded. Whether our ancestors, parents immigrated here or if we were born here, the many of us stood the ranks to protect our country in times of war

We all need to earn our own personal respect and our place of honor within our communities even if we do not have to fight in wartime, not a day should we waste getting our lives on tract. There are many financial programs our government offers to help us to get established. Of course the more we can work towards establishing our successes on our own then the more we will be able to stand tall and firm as individuals. Self-pride is the ultimate reward for the efforts we put forward to become stronger individuals.

I hope this Memorial Day, we all remember those killed or wounded were posthumously or presented with a Purple Heart Medal that can be seen in many signs and flags erected and flying in many areas of Western New York.