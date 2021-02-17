Letter: Show a bit more patience with students and teachers

As we anticipate taming Covid-19, educators and parents are beginning to question the effects of online learning on students and their achievement. Is the 76% graduation rate in the City of Buffalo a fluke due to less rigorous standards? Has “no harm” grading resulted in a lack of student accountability? Do we need Regents exams and state testing in 2021 to measure student deficits more accurately?

I would urge all parties involved to practice patience and monitor the situation as it evolves. On one hand, social isolation and online learning have definitely deprived our children of skills. On the other, this crisis was over a year in the making. We should not expect a quick fix.

Regents exams and grades 3 through 8 testing require preparation time and produce anxiety in many students and teachers. We expect that many students are experiencing deficits. Is it necessary to measure those deficits exactly? To what end?