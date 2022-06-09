Letter: Should there be a maximum age for elected officials?

Bernie Sanders is 80 years old, Joe Biden is 79, Donald Trump is 75 and Hillary Clinton is 74. Are these septuagenarians and octogenarian the best we have to offer the United States? The USA president has a minimum age requirement of 35 years old.

Why don’t we have a maximum age before inauguration of 70 or 72? Most citizens retire somewhere between 60-70 years old. There is good reason for that, as we age we slow down, become forgetful and encounter numerous medical problems. We know that Ronald Reagan probably was suffering from Alzheimer’s during his second term as president.

President Joe Biden seems to struggle when dealing with the media, when he goes off his prepared script. Maybe it is time we consider an upper age limit for taking the oath of office. A similar argument can be made for the Senate and House of Representatives.

Before I get all the hate mail from the senior citizens, I wan to point out that I am 68 years old and retired.

Michael Kochmanski

Clarence