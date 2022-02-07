Letter: Short staffing restricts the highest level of care

I am a nurse within Kaleida Health. I have been in the same hospital since 2009. I started working as a medical assistant and as my passion grew for taking care of patients, I started my career as a registered nurse. I have been a nurse for nine years now. I have always loved what I do, helping patients and critical thinking to help the patients receive the best possible care is what I looked forward to.

It’s a new day every day and I had always looked forward to coming to work. However, the last year of nursing has been the absolute hardest in my career. The short staffing has made a tremendous impact on my ability to care for patients. I can no longer give my patients the care that they need. I am constantly rushed and performing too many tasks at the same time. My patients rely on me and if I make the wrong decisions, their lives could be in jeopardy. These are people’s lives on the line every day. I now come to work super anxious and nervous about how many patients I will have and the acuity of care they will need as I know I am only one person and cannot possibly complete everything with accuracy.