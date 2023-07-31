Shoplifting has become a very serious problem in this country. Our politicians have got to quit mollycoddling these so-called petty criminals with their bail reform for crimes less than $1,000, allowing them back on the streets after only getting an appearance ticket and going back to their stealing ways. A perfect example took place about 10 years ago when my mother, who was in her mid-80s at the time, was shopping at a supermarket where a woman lifted her wallet from her purse. Making a long story short, the police eventually apprehended this woman, who was about 50 and had a 30-year rap sheet. This is a joke!

As a 35-year employee of a local supermarket, I am aware of the shoplifting that takes place and it's becoming more and more common every day. It's not only inflation that's raising our prices. It's also these miserable, selfish, self-centered people who feel they deserve a free ride that are causing prices to rise at an alarming rate.

Yes, times have become very rough, especially for the poor. These people need to be educated that there are places and food pantries like St. Vincent de Paul's who will give free food to the needy and may even offer to help pay their utilities. Many local churches have outreach programs that offer free food for the hungry.

Maybe 100 years ago or so, thieves used to get shot or hung for stealing a horse or a chicken. I hope and pray we don't have to resort to those extremes. We've got to come up with something far more effective than what we've got today, or it's going to become a lost cause and really get out of control.

Kevin Dwyer

Tonawanda