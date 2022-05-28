Letter: Shootings will continue without changes to laws

I am experiencing some of the most painful anguish of my life. As a teacher and deacon I have encouraged each individual to examine their role in the Common Good. Recently the shootings at Tops pierced my heart with the heavy anguish that so many families experienced. And now the school shootings in Uvalde, Texas sadden our hearts as our daughter is a school counselor there and her sons are students in that school system. While they are physically safe, what kind of psychological and emotional wounds will accompany them throughout their lives? As we await to hear the list of the names of the victims we fear that we may very well know or had meals with some of those families when we visited this small close knit community. The incidents of gun violence are not a political debate but a human right that the Declaration of Independence legitimizes by the words “Right to Life, Liberty and Pursuit of Happiness.”