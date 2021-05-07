Letter: Shootings point to lack of strong national gun laws

In reading the first seven headings in a New York City newspaper internet app on April 20 I noticed that they all dealt with unwarranted killings or severe injuries of people, not only in New York City but in other cities as well. In most of the cases there was no rational reason(s) for the tragic event.

One example occurred in New York City. It involved the random shooting and killing of a recently graduated college student just sitting in a new leased Range Rover that he had gotten for his mom. In addition, there were numerous killings by a family member of other family members in various states. In these cases, no rhyme or reason(s) was given.

The few examples above don’t take in account the recent shootings by police of a 20-year-old in Brooklyn, Minnesota, or the shooting of a 13-year-old by a police officer in Chicago. When you add in all the recent unwarranted physical attacks of Asians, as well as the shootings and killings by young gunmen at stores or business, this nation is heading in the wrong direction. In most killings the one common killer of people was a gun. How much longer can this nation go on without creating new legislation on guns and who can get them?

Joe Borzelliere

East Amherst