I, like I am sure many other Americans were once again shocked to learn of another mass shooting, this time in Tennessee by a person with an assault-style weapon killing six people in a Christian school in Nashville. Tenn. Three of the victims were children. We as Americans have many things to be proud of, but the level of gun violence is certainly not one of them.

What makes this sad and tragic is that, for the most part, gun violence could be prevented with stricter weapons laws that most other countries already have in place. Any proposals for such reform have been blocked and attacked by politicians of both parties, but mostly by my party, the Republicans. A recent example is when former Congressman Chris Jacobs, Western New York’s next Jack Kemp, dared to propose a modification of our gun laws and he was instantly attacked by members of our party and forced to resign. Opponents of such legislation refer to Americans’ right to “bear arms” which is enshrined in the Constitution. But when the Constitution was first drafted, there were no automatic weapons available to anyone. My wife and I live in Canada during the summer, and they do very well without everyone being able to purchase assault weapons.