Letter: Shooting to wound does not work in real-world scenarios

“Shooting to stop the threat” is all that police are trained to do. It is not all that easy for veteran officers to hit the right spot on paper targets in training situations where they know they are not in any danger, unless they get yelled at. Trying to teach a human who in an instant has gone from “work as usual” (as usual as policing gets) to “I am going to die!” and then draw a weapon that they are not sufficiently trained on and hit a target who is human, moving and acting in a very dangerous way towards the officer, is impossible without hours of weekly training. Trying to hit that human with a bullet in a way that stops him from continuing to pose a threat and not killing him is impossible. Shoot to wound is an unintelligent idea that in no way helps solve any of the very real issues in policing today.