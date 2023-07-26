It appears the majority of The Buffalo News’ contributing writers are upset that the United States Supreme Court is now leaning more toward conservative values than left-leaning ideologies of previous administrations. I am sorry, but we conservatives have had to tolerate the liberal thinking for years. A recent column by Ruth Marcus illustrates my point. Stop crying, pull up your britches and live with it, as we have had to do for years. We have had to live with Sonia Sotomayor, and Ruth Ginsburg. Now, you want to pack the court because Donald Trump got his pick instead of your choices.