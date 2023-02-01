Letter: Sheriff shows shocking lack of accountability, leadership

I had to read the Jan. 22 article twice regarding the autopsy of yet another holding cell inmate death in an attempt to fully digest the aggressive and inflammatory remarks Sheriff John C. Garcia made towards Dr. Stacey Reed, the county’s associate chief medical examiner. For years, the citizens of Erie County have witnessed numerous questionable deaths. No one should be satisfied that the procedures and processing of inmates is sufficient, as long as people with family and friends – and those without – continue to die while being held in this facility. Reed did her job as an unbiased medical professional. Garcia’s response is nothing short of intimidation and, frankly, an abuse of power.

To Reed and her colleagues – do not let this man intimidate you. The public places their trust in you to adhere to your oath as a medical professional and commends you for doing so. To the staff at the Erie County Sheriff’s Office – I can only imagine your job under this man who will so quickly attack an unbiased finding before taking accountability or consider providing you the training and resources you need. And to Garcia: May I remind you of your code of ethics? Specifically, “I shall ensure that all employees are granted and receive relevant training supervision in the performance of their duties so that competent and excellent service is provided by the Office of Sheriff.” And “I shall not tolerate nor condone brutal or inhumane treatment of others by my employees nor shall I permit or condone inhumane or brutal treatment of inmates in my care and custody.” Your statements alone fail that oath.