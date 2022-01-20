Letter: Sheriff’s department doubles as ‘bizarro world’

Former Erie County Sheriff Timothy B. Howard may not have run for re-election, but he continues to work for the Erie County Sheriff’s Office as a clerk making around $46,000 a year along with a “company” (our company, as taxpayers) vehicle, thanks to newly elected Sheriff John Garcia.
It has been reported that in this new position Howard will help complete background checks on pistol-permit applicants and will work from his residence. This is the same sheriff who in 2013 was reported to have filed a lawsuit (on the taxpayers’ dime) seeking to overturn the New York SAFE Act and, even more important perhaps, by suggesting the law not be enforced. Howard can be quoted as saying “I’m more than reluctant,” he said of the (then) new law, “I won’t enforce it.” (Buffalo News, May 17, 2013).
After Howard endorsed Sheriff Garcia in the last election, Howard has now been hired/paid back for his endorsement with a position to check pistol-permit applicants’ background checks, one of the SAFE Act provisions that he vehemently and publicly opposed. This is a blaring and apparent conflict of interest.
Despite Howard being a complete embarrassment to the Sheriff’s Office with his cherry-picking law enforcement style, 32 prisoners dying under his helm, hundreds of thousands of dollars (possibly millions) spent defending lawsuits, Garcia rewards him with a position complete with lots of perks, paid for by us, the taxpayers. We really have entered bizarro world.
Sandra McCarthy
West Seneca