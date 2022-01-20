Letter: Sheriff’s department doubles as ‘bizarro world’

Former Erie County Sheriff Timothy B. Howard may not have run for re-election, but he continues to work for the Erie County Sheriff’s Office as a clerk making around $46,000 a year along with a “company” (our company, as taxpayers) vehicle, thanks to newly elected Sheriff John Garcia.

It has been reported that in this new position Howard will help complete background checks on pistol-permit applicants and will work from his residence. This is the same sheriff who in 2013 was reported to have filed a lawsuit (on the taxpayers’ dime) seeking to overturn the New York SAFE Act and, even more important perhaps, by suggesting the law not be enforced. Howard can be quoted as saying “I’m more than reluctant,” he said of the (then) new law, “I won’t enforce it.” (Buffalo News, May 17, 2013).