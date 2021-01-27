Letter: Sheriff Howard’s behavior does not instill confidence

I remember roughhousing with my dad when I was a kid. He put his fist in front of my nose and said, “See this?” Then he playfully planted a round house smack on the side of the head with his other hand and said, “Look out for that!” I was reminded of that lesson recently as I tried to process everything that happened in our nation’s capital.

With threats of violence on the horizon in all 50 states, we need to ask ourselves three questions. How safe are we in Erie County? Have any members of the police community in our county been radicalized as seems to have occurred elsewhere? And how concerned should we be about Sheriff Tim Howard?

The last question is one I can answer: very concerned. Howard was found by the state Commission of Corrections to be negligent and incompetent. He has refused to implement the wearing of body cameras, obstructed regulatory agencies, allowed approximately two dozen people die in our county jails, refused to enforce laws he doesn’t like and repeatedly covered up or misrepresented facts that revealed his poor performance.