The Western Regional Off Track Betting Corp., CEO and president Henry Wojtaszek and his board of directors are in damage control status at the moment. This is due to the current findings of the state and Erie County comptrollers, including state and possible federal investigations. The Niagara County Republican and New York State GOP leadership are trying to “spin” this as a Democrat versus Republican, red versus blue states, red versus blue towns or county issue when it clearly is not. Shame on New York State Senate Minority Leader Rob Ortt and Rep. Claudia Tenney for engaging in this false narrative. This is all focused on the upcoming political primary and fall general elections of 2023. We, the people and taxpayers of Western New York, say, “We’ve had enough.”