Letter: Shea’s stays committed to a most loyal audience

On behalf of the board of Shea’s Performing Arts Center, I want to assure our patrons, fans and the general public that the board thoroughly reviewed the current state of our organization. We do not take lightly the concerns staff members expressed about working at Shea’s. Yet we also must be respectful and appropriate in all our decisions.

What is most important to the theater-going public is that our 2022-23 season, with one of the best show rosters in recent memory, will take place as scheduled and will run smoothly. The patron experience will be as exceptional as always.

This is likely also an appropriate time to thank our more than 15,000 season ticket holders who stayed loyal to Shea’s despite a pandemic that kept us apart for so many months. Your commitment to Shea’s, to the actors, staff members and production experts who put on our great shows makes Western New York a favored stop for any Broadway touring company. We are also grateful to our sponsors and major supporters, who help us bring to Buffalo the most popular and in-demand shows.

Our board is committed to doing what is right in managing Shea’s internal operations. As we continue this process, please know that your favorite theater venue remains in good hands and that its leadership and staff always work hard to deliver wonderful shows.

Randall K. Best

Board Chair

Shea’s Performing Arts Center