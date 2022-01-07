Letter: Shea’s manages to drop the New Year’s Eve ball

My Christmas gift was a ticket to “Hamilton” on New Year’s Eve. As shows were cancelled due to breakthrough Covid-19 cases, we kept an eye on our date. Not cancelled and armed with KN95 masks, our vaccination cards were inspected at the door and we entered the theater. All were masked until the drinkers and eaters joined us in their seats. Unfortunately, Shea’s has now permitted people to bring drinks and snacks to their seats. The man in front of us wore no mask and drank a beer during the entire first half of the show. During intermission, out he went for another beer and returned to repeat the same performance during the entire second half of the show. It wasn’t a surprise to see that the final shows were also cancelled after this unbelievable ball drop on the part of Shea’s.
With so many unmasked drinkers and eaters throughout the performance, who knows what was circulating in the air. I was disappointed by the lack of respect by the individuals making these choices and by Shea’s. Eaters and drinkers felt like they had the right to not wear a mask through the entire show. Ushers didn’t enforce the mask policy. Can’t people refrain from eating and drinking for three hours? Can’t Shea’s return to their policy no food or drink in the theater, particularly during a pandemic?