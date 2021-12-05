Letter: Shared responsibility wins the battle against Covid-19

Educators who study and teach American history, know that the field measures change over the course of time. We consider, too, how the past can prefigure the present. The Covid-19 pandemic has been compared, quite rightly, to the responses, or lack thereof, to the 1919 so-called Spanish flu. Others contrast the willingness to readily accept the polio shot in the 1950s to the refusal of millions to accept the Covid-19 vaccines.

Drawing again on history, and like other Americans, I became familiar with John Steinbeck first through the film, “The Grapes of Wrath,” based on his novel of the same title. Steinbeck’s book, about the tragedy and travails of the Depression era, condemned selfishness, seeing that ethos as representing “I” when the country needed to embrace “we.” A writer from an earlier time, the one who authored the preamble to the U.S. Constitution, thought much the same, as he invoked the plural pronoun “we,” so as to enable Americans “to form a more perfect union” and its leaders to “promote the general Welfare.”