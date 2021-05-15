Letter: Shannon exemplified the best as Buffalo’s legendary DJ

(In reference to Steve Cichon’s article).

“Tommy Shannon is the best disc jockey in the world,” said my friend, and pretty good DJ in his own right.

Sharing a bottle of Ripple wine with fellow college student Bruce Kaplan, on a Lake Erie beach promontory in Dunkirk, we would listen to Tommy live, broadcasting from Windsor Ontario’s CKLW. (In the 70s, CKLW was neck-and-neck with Chicago’s WLS as North America’s second-most-listened-to radio station, behind New York City’s WABC.)

Bruce – inspired from the experience – would then work the night shift at tiny WBUZ Fredonia.

Flash forward a decade or two: I am in my Buffalo home. New neighbors move in across the street. One comes to my porch. Shakes my hand.

“Glad to meet you! I’m Tommy Shannon.”

Tommy was a true cerebral and feeling, professional. He was the first Upstate New York top 40s disc jockey. Shining in personal relationships, he had an encyclopedic experience-based knowledge of the North American music world.