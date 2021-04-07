Letter: Sexual harassment need only happen once to be ‘unwanted’

In regard to the March 21 letter in the Sunday Buffalo News, the writer states that sexual harassment only exists when it is “unwanted and repeated (r-e-p-e-a-t-e-d) sexual advances.” Maybe the writer should ask victims of sexual harassment if just the one time was no big deal.

Since there are multiple victims accusing the governor wouldn’t that be considered r-e-p-e-a-t-e-d? Women will not sue a man for asking them out. But they will sue and rightfully so when they are harassed by a person in power that think they are above the law. I just checked my company’s sexual harassment policy that I have to review every year. Nowhere does it say it is only for repeated offenses. In fact it makes it crystal clear that it will never be tolerated. That is n-e-v-e r.

Perhaps the writer and Gov. Andrew Cuomo should both take the same training that I take. He also tries to make this a political issue. I have noticed that it isn’t just the GOP that has angst. The people within his party are calling for him to resign. Including the top two Democrats in our state.

Ron Beagle

Perry