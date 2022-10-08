Letter: Severe climate change should be the main focus

Regarding the Oct. 5 letter, “Student loans do not compare to the devastation in Florida,” I believe the writer misses an important implication of Adam Zyglis’ editorial cartoon. President Biden and Florida’s Gov. Ron DeSantis, despite their political opposition, readily agreed to a generous federal contribution to Hurricane Ian aid.
The suffering of Floridians is real and horrific. However, without engaging in a debate about the needs of students versus Floridians, student debt relief will cost the federal government $30 billion a year, over the next decade.
Compare that with the cost of severe climate events like Hurricane Ian: an average $54 billion annually since 1980, a figure that is spiraling upward radically as storms, droughts and floods increase in severity. Inflation-adjusted figures show that there was an annual average of $7.7 billion climate events between 1980 and 2021, while from 2017 to 2021, there were 17.8.
Florida can’t rebuild coastal areas without major changes, like the building codes that kept 100% solar-powered Babcock Ranch safe and blackout-free. Homeowners who try to rebuild in the same place and the same way are courting disaster.
Inland Florida also suffered enormously from Ian-produced flooding. Florida needs strong climate policy that Gov. DeSantis has fought. In New York, we need to double down on our climate crisis-fighting policies. Gov. Kathy Hochul must, through her Climate Action Council, produce a strong plan to transition the state from climate-polluting gas to clean, reliable solar and wind power with battery back-up.
Sara Schultz
Williamsville