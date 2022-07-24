Letter: Several options remain for effective birth control

Concerning the elephantine subject of Roe v Wade:

Very little is being said about how these unwanted pregnancies happen in the first place, and how they can be prevented.

If effective birth control is used, no egg will be fertilized, no embryo will implant and no life will be destroyed by abortion. Remember every girl produces several hundred eggs for her lifetime supply – we can’t use them all, so don’t mourn for the unused eggs.

There are many forms of effective prevention of pregnancy since I was pioneering the new “pill” and later the Lippes Loop. When I wanted a child, I just stopped preventing, and it happened. Very simple and stress free, all provided by my local Planned Parenthood. They do a lot besides abortion.

Vasectomy works too, guys, If men want to step up and be part of the solution.

Many governments now provide free birth control – thus their countries do not have many abortions.

Edith Willer

Angola