Letter: Several options remain for better snow removal

Before piling on Mark Polancarcz, maybe he was tired and frustrated driving roads like Clinton and South Ogden streets, Kenmore, Delaware, Elmwood avenues, all town/city border roads that are always clear on the town side, and snow clogged on the city side, after every snow fall.

Planning? Byron Brown said the city’s snow removal plan is based on three to five inches of snow. No plan for a city dominated by Lake Effect weather.

There hasn’t been a solution, or even an advancement in city snow removal in the last 45 years. There is precious little room for on-street parking, many streets are too narrow for standard plows, facts that aren’t changing. People are still dying in their cars, residents are trapped in their homes. It’s Buffalo, it snows.

Mayor Brown should be as angry as Poloncarz is. Why isn’t he? We should be able to do much better. Snowmobiles, wide track vehicles, the Emergency Broacast System, warming centers in the proper places, taxi cab, ride share cooperation, there have to be options.

Do your jobs people.

Paul Steffan