Letter: Several feet of snow should warrant a roof

Are you kidding me? Take that, Gov. Hochul, county executive, the Legislature and the Pegulas. What an idiotic decision by these people. They still have time to correct this blunder and change this stadium to a fully closed fixed roof stadium. Sixty-five percent overhang for the new stadium design is not enough to keep the great Buffalo Bills fans from the rain in September and October and the lake effect snow in November and December.

While the people above sit in their air conditioned an then warm enclosed boxes. They should sit out in the elements and see what its like, I’m sure then they would change their mind. Please Hochul, don’t say it’s part of the “bravado” of Buffalo Bills game. It is not. You’re thinking about yourself and not the fans that attend the games. Don’t make the same mistake the 1972 Legislature made when they were going to get a dome stadium then they changed their mind and said, no. We all know what that was all about; Politics as usual. The estimated cost for the new stadium is around $1.5 billion, so here is my suggestion: have the Pegulas pay the cost to close that remaining 35% of the roof. The can afford it. Think out of the box for usage of the new stadium and don’t let politics get in the way. Change to a fixed roof stadium.