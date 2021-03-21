Letter: Seuss books, under attack from both the left and right

“But I’m naïve enough to think that society will be changed by examination of ideas through books and the press, and that information can prove to be greater than the dissemination of stupidity.” – Theodor Seuss Geisel

I’m more jaded, however, having spent four years under Donald Trump’s reign. I have become infuriated with the amount of political disinformation on Facebook. On the right, we have the decry that “Green Eggs and Ham,” will be canceled by cancel culture. On the left, it is slightly better because at least they are saying that it was decision of the publishing estate and no one else.

But, the internet, which I often consult before posting things on Facebook or submitting pieces to newspapers, is riddled in doubt. Some protest that Seuss uses anti-Semitic, anti-Asian, and anti-Black characters. A British article I came across says that Seuss himself was being pro-Semitic, pro-Asian, and pro-black by ridiculing society, not its racial nor ethnic groups. It’s an interesting take, perhaps mainly because it’s not American.