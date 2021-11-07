Letter: Settling for status quo, voters kept Brown in office

I disagree with the Buffalo News' post-election analysis that mostly puts the blame on India Walton for her loss in the mayoral race.
I would submit the following reasons to more clearly explain her loss:
1. Powerful people and special interests in Buffalo did everything they could to protect their influence and the status quo. Developers, politicians, police, union leaders all gave Mayor Byron Brown a lot of money because they were afraid of Walton and desperately wanted the status quo to continue
2. Money. Mayor Brown had much more of it.
3. The marginalized people who would most support Walton and benefit most from her policies too often do not vote.
4. Brown did not respect the political process and respect the results of the primary, which is almost unprecedented. He lost in June and should have stepped aside then.
5. The cynical behavior of too many Democratic leaders who refused to support and campaign for the endorsed Democratic candidate for mayor.
6. The endorsement of The Buffalo News for the status quo
There was a great article this week in The News by Mark Sommer about the teacher who has walked every street in Buffalo this year. This teacher commented about how many streets of the city, and especially the East Side, are neglected and beat up. This is the real Buffalo that I have come to know over the past 25 years working at Jericho Road.
Buffalo has not yet come back. The “progress” in Buffalo that Brown and so many other people talk about is an illusion. It is not real and does not benefit most people in Buffalo. We are still one of the poorest and most segregated cities in America. It is incredibly discouraging to me to realize that most people in Buffalo have once again chosen to ignore this reality and go with the status quo even after 16 years of Mayor Brown's failed policies.
This loss is not on India Walton, rather it is on all of us.
Myron Glick, MD
Buffalo