Letter: Settlement for child’s death pales against one family’s loss

What is your 3-year-old son worth? Not $2.250 million. A mother walking through a Buffalo park with her son and daughter after watching a soccer game and her son is killed by an out-of-control car.

The devastated family loses their 3-year-old son and end up receiving a paltry $2.250 million from the city. If I’m the city, I hand deliver that check immediately. The city got a bargain and we’re 100% responsible, as was New York state for this family’s loss.

Right after this tragic incident the state reduces the speed limit from 50 mph to 30 mph and installs a guardrail along the expressway that it was advised to do in 2014. Message to Gov. Andrew Cuomo and the state, do your job and protect your citizens. In this situation you were as responsible for this 3-year-old’s death as was the driver who fell asleep at the wheel.

The state and the city were equally responsible and should pay up. Children are sacred and no amount of money is enough.