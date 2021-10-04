Letter: Setting facts aside invites totalitarianism

"If you say it enough and keep saying it, they will start to believe you."

"His primary rules were never allow the public to cool off; never admit a fault or wrong; never concede that there may be some good in your enemy; never leave room for alternatives; never accept blame; concentrate on one enemy at a time and blame him for everything that goes wrong; people will believe a big lie sooner than a small one, and if you repeat it frequently enough, people will sooner or later believe it."

The first quote was from Donald Trump on July 3, 2021. The second quote was from an Office of Strategic Services psychological profile of Adolph Hitler.

NBC polls from Feb. 25 to March 1, 2021, indicate 65% of Republicans believe Biden won due to voter fraud.

Author Benjamin Carter Hett stated: "The crisis to which Hitler appeared as the only solution was manufactured by a political right wing that wanted to exclude more than half the population from representation and refused compromise."

As of June, 17 states have passed 28 laws making it harder to vote in response to fictitious voter fraud allegations.