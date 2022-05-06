Letter: Set up Super Flea site at our current stadium

All the recent talk about the Super Flea brought back a lot of memories. Note that I didn’t say “good memories.” Way back when, I was quite disappointed when the old Walden GEX store was closed and the building was repurposed. They had the best prices around for sporting goods and car parts. The Super Flea was dark and dank and contained way too much junk. The outdoor vendors literally had nothing but garbage.

Resurrecting a garage sale on our beautiful harbor is yet another folly being foisted upon our beautiful landscape. Besides, who is going to be responsible for paying for the cleanup after each event?

Then it dawned on me. We already have a magnificent venue to hold estate sales. Rich Stadium (now known as Highmark Stadium) is in wonderful condition and will undoubtedly last another 50 years. The taxpayers just put hundreds of millions into upgrades. Charging each vendor a minimal fee would provide a revenue source for future maintenance. The best part is that we would save the millions needed to tear it down. As a dedicated business site, with vendor setups out of public view, the vendors could even leave their tents set up all the time.

Maybe we should leave the Outer Harbor as a nature site instead of turning it into a trashy eyesore and using it for commercial purposes.

James Seufert

Wheatfield