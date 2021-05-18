Letter: Service industry workers deserve fair compensation

Service industry employees will be easier to recruit when employers “get woke…”

Hourly minimum wage employees have the same needs as salaried employees and business owners – bills to pay, families to support, and hopes and aspirations such as owning a car, a home, or completing a degree or taking a vacation. Random work schedules, minimal hours, wage theft, unconscious bias on the part of employers – these are things that can change the employment dynamic from symbiotic and mutually beneficial into a master/servant relationship.

For the person who points a finger accusing service industry employees – “they would rather stay on the couch and collect unemployment” – there are three fingers pointing back at the accuser. Perhaps an examination of what gets a person off the couch and into work – health insurance, a schedule you can balance with available childcare, sufficient hours/income to pay for childcare plus your other priorities, an atmosphere of respect between employer/employee – can dictate the way forward to getting service industry employees back into the workplace, and keeping them there.