Letter: Separating many families at the U.S.-Canadian border

The letter on Jan. 9 about United States citizens with property in Canada hit a nerve. It is just property. How about those of us with family in Canada? My daughter and two grandchildren live in Canada. I have not seen them in five months and have no idea when I will see them again. Can I go there, yes because they live there, but not only do I have to quarantine for 14 days, which is no problem for me, but my daughter also has to quarantine for 14 days.

As a single mom, she cannot afford to miss two weeks of work, from two jobs, without pay.

I went to Canada in August as my granddaughter was scheduled for surgery. It took me over three hours to cross. I met with three different customs agents and each had a different reason for me not to cross.

The first made me go home to get proof that my daughter was indeed my daughter and what her status is in Canada. I was “escorted” back to the bridge with a customs police car with its lights on, as if I were a criminal. When I returned, the second agent stated that I could be asymptomatic with Covid-19; therefore, a risk to my autistic granddaughter. Autism is not a medical condition.

Then, the last agents stated I could cross as long as my daughter would quarantine for 14 days.