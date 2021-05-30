Letter: Separate fact from fiction in the great Skyway debate

Many politicians like to throw everything against the wall in hopes something sticks to get their way. Congressman Brian Higgins is no different.

Excuse: He claims the Skyway does not meet federal regulations. Fact: State highways are not required to meet federal standards. It is not an interstate highway.

Excuse: He claims the Skyway is expensive to maintain. Fact: Two years ago New York State just completed a $40 million reconstruction project to extend the Skyway’s lifespan for at least another half century. His proposal costs over a billion dollars. You can reconstruct the Skyway 25 more times and extend its life another 1,400 years for the same money. His plan is to destroy the Skyway but build seven new bridges that apparently and magically will never need maintenance.

Excuse: The Skyway is no longer appealing. Fact: The Skyway, Peace Bridge, and Grand Island bridges are the gateways to Buffalo. They are the pride of Buffalo. Like the commercial says, “It is as Buffalo as the Skyway.”

Excuse: We will synchronize the city street traffic signals to improve traffic flow. Fact: Is he going to synchronize school busses, Metro buses, crossing guards, garbage trucks and double-parked delivery trucks too? Answer: No.