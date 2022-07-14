Letter: Sentence handed down does not fit the crime

I was outraged after reading the light sentence given to a Lancaster man who was driving while intoxicated and killed one teenager and seriously injured another. He fled the scene and it was only by good police work that they were able to track down his vehicle.

This man was given a sentence of 1 2/3 to five years behind bars. It was reported that he could have faced a maximum sentence of 15 years in jail.

Did the judge not take into account that this man had such a disregard for human life that he chose to flee after hitting these two teenagers?

Again, if not for the police, there was a very real possibility that this man could have gotten away with a terrible crime.

The sentence handed down is a disgrace and dishonors the victims.

David Cavall

Buffalo