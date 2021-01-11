Letter: Sensible Republicans need to retake GOP

Many years from now, the young people of 2020 may say to their children: “I was there when the Grand Old Party died and gave birth to the Trumplicans. Hate catapulted out of the depths and poisoned that ethical union. Democracy proved too fragile to survive. Our ancient forefathers had to make too many compromises that proved to be cracks in the magnificent edifice.”

Our government is a political structure that by design is a balance in governance. It needs liberalism to ensure the well-being of its citizens and it needs conservatism to control burgeoning government and fiscal extremes. The balance is crucial for survival. If either group is bent on sabotage, the whole structure collapses.

As a bleeding-heart liberal, I rejoiced at the election of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris but I see no relief from our years of stagnation as long as a preponderance of Trump Republicans inhabit the Congress. We are told that the American president is the most powerful person in the world. I disagree. The majority leader in the Senate, Mitch McConnell, had the keys to the kingdom.

By nature, I am an optimistic person but my optimism has been beaten out of me. It is my fervent prayer that true Republicans, carrying the splendid flag of the Grand Old Party, will rally, cast out the interlopers and retake the party.