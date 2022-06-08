Letter: Sensible gun regulation is needed

Bravo, Mr. Jacobs! I have maintained for many years that the blame for our problems with firearms is equally shared by both sides of the argument. For every Wayne LaPierre or Ted Cruz, there is a Diane Feinstein or Beto O'Rourke who push policies that will not work or will not be complied with. Since modern society breeds too many stupid, weak, evil fools we will have to restrict and modify the weapons on the civilian market.

Our Tops murderer skated through a psych evaluation so we need a massive expansion of online monitoring and cross-referencing of records for the NICS system. Red Flag laws must be balanced with heavy penalties for filing frivolous complaints. Putting heavily armed security in schools and other public venues is a stop gap.

The UK got a 90% reduction in mass shootings by banning all heavy caliber semi-auto weapons. We only got a 4% compliance with SAFE act registration in New York. The red states will not enact anything similar to the SAFE act.

The only solution is to restrict what manufacturers sell on the civilian market to five- or six-shot firearms that do not accept high capacity magazines or military parts. House to house confiscation will probably get you a war in the Old South, so you will have to have heavy penalties for those who sell non-compliant weapons that later get used in crimes. Think large fines levied in non-jury trials. Expensive, yes. But I'm sick of dead children.

John Weller

East Amherst