Letter: Senseless blaming won't solve today's problems

Too high gas prices, labor shortages, inflation, crime and supply line issues have all been blamed on President Biden. If he is indeed the cause of these issues, why have most other countries of the world experienced the exact same problems? We just went through a world shutdown for almost two years and the restart has been difficult. Systems showed themselves to be more fragile than we knew, from public health to globalized supply lines. They cannot be quickly repaired just because we took off our masks.

Government money poured into the economy to keep 2020-2021 from looking a lot worse than 1929 and that, along with disrupted supply lines, has caused inflation. Crime is up everywhere after dipping during the pandemic. Unfortunately, in the US that involves a lot of guns. Labor shortages are inevitable after demand cut back precipitously and then ramped up again just as quickly. Look at air travel. No president has control over gas prices, that's strictly a supply and demand issue with perhaps a bit of price-gouging thrown in.

The pandemic, plus the war in Ukraine and climate change has made almost every facet of our lives at least 15% harder, 15% more expensive, and 15% slower than before. That's the new reality, whether you are a Democrat or a Republican. You can blame anyone you want, but the good old days are gone.

Instead of looking back, or placing blame, maybe we should try to look forward together and take this opportunity to build a better society, one that fits the new reality.

Dave Kocak

Kenmore