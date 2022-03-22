 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Senecas should pay NYS, so it can repay its own debt
Senecas should give New York State money, they say, is owed from gambling. Then New York State should pay them the billions of dollars owed from taking their land. From that, New York State, etc., made billions of dollars from the Power Authority, Thruway, etc. Now the Nation is making money from gas, tobacco and gaming. The Seneca use the money earned to give the elders a pension, send their young to college, help with housing, food and medical care. They chase drug dealers off the reservation. We can’t have that. We might want the same thing.

David Hughes

Town of Sheridan

