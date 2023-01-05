Letter: Senecas remain dedicated to a fair agreement for all

In a recent editorial discussing the Seneca Nation’s gaming compact, The News again resorted to attacking the character of the Nation.

While questioning our honesty for rightfully defending our arguments in court, The News gave New York State a pass for freezing the Nation’s bank accounts, saying the move was allowed by law. Defending our compact agreement as it was written was not only within our legal rights, but, as a sovereign government, it was our sworn duty to our people. By unnecessarily targeting all Seneca operating accounts, rather than the single account related to the compact dispute, the state crippled our Nation’s ability to serve our people, threatening peoples’ lives and livelihoods. It never should have happened.

Now, we’re looking forward, not back.

We enter 2023 fully engaged in discussions with New York State on a new gaming compact. No single issue is more important to our Nation and to the Western New York economy in general. Our gaming business has been a transformational force in Western New York for the past two decades. We have invested almost $2 billion to build our casinos, where we employ thousands of Western New Yorkers and generate millions of dollars in annual business for a legion of vendors and suppliers of every size. We aren’t a corporate entity incentivized to invest in Western New York. We are Western New York. This is our home, always, still and forever.

Getting a fair agreement in place will help shape the future of the Seneca Nation for generations to come and continue to bolster the Western New York economy through our job creation, investment and operation. That’s our priority and a priority for the thousands of Western New Yorkers who are standing with us and who depend on us.

Rickey Armstrong, Sr.

President, Seneca Nation of Indians

Salamanca