Letter: Senecas' Buffalo casino is a major job creator

Your news story reviewing the impact of the Seneca Nation’s Buffalo Creek Casino presents a “mixed view” of the Nation’s $135 million investment. There is nothing “mixed” about creating 500 jobs in an area of the city that literally was abandoned.

I was there when we reacquired our aboriginal land, helped fight off the naysayers, and was Nation president when we resumed construction in 2011 following the recession. It was a deliberate decision not to build a hotel as originally planned in order to support the development of the neighborhood economy.

I’m glad the Pegulas, Phillips Lytle, Labatt’s and the Hofbrauhaus built nice amenities for us all. Unlike “normal” development projects in the state – like the Tesla factory – the state did not give us millions of taxpayer dollars to spur job creation. Instead, we have been afflicted with an illegal 25% slot revenue tax on our gross revenues in exchange for an “exclusivity zone” that has no exclusivity.

The anti-tax whiners would leave the country if they faced this kind of extortion. The Seneca Nation is right to fight against it by any means necessary.

I don’t think I’ve ever heard anyone complaining about a non-Indian company creating 500 jobs with no taxpayer money.