Letter: Senecas are given greater opportunity

Two quotes in a recent Buffalo News article on the expansion of business on sovereign Seneca Nation land in downtown Buffalo were eye catching. “They have an unfair advantage,” and “the Senecas were bending federal law,” really screamed out from the page.

“Ever since Europeans landed on the shores of North America the federal government has used, abused, and ‘bent the law’ to disenfranchise Native people. Since that time, not one single ‘advantage’ has ever been given to the nations that we conquered and stripped of their rights. The land upon which the latest Seneca businesses now stand are but a minuscule portion of what was once rightfully theirs.”