Letter: Seneca Nation should give state its overdue millions

I read with great interest that the governor of New York was counting on $450 million from the Seneca Nation of Indians in the first quarter of fiscal year 2021. He has this amount in his budget as a line item.

What planet does he live on? They have refused to pay the state since 2017 and have lost in arbitration once and are now appealing again at a federal level which any smart person knows can take years to get heard in front of a judge.

I see the Seneca Nation saying, “Sure we’re open for discussion and also let’s talk about extending the casino compact which will expire in 2023.” Of course they want to do this as it will benefit the Seneca Nation as usual.

How about Gov. Andrew Cuomo saying this, “Pay us in full now. The compact will be discussed down the road once you have paid New York State in full.”

All the high-paying jobs are dwindling, the employment is down 50%, enough of the Seneca’s rhetoric. What do you think is going to happen when minimum wage goes up to $15 an hour? They will get rid of even more hard working New York State residents.