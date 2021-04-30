Letter: Seneca Nation must pay the state what it owes

The April 24 News reported that the Seneca Nation of Indians once again are refusing to pay the $450 million they owe New York State after two arbitration decisions went against them. Their new tactic is appealing to the U.S. Department of the Interior led by Deb Haaland, a Native American. The issue here is that the Nation is saying that once the initial compact was up that all revenue sharing during the past seven years should have ceased (The $450 million which is at stake)

It’s funny how the nation brags about being such a great neighbor and how great they treat their employees. Let’s survey the hundreds of laid off workers and ask them. Have you seen the TV ads, the mailers that come to your house or the newspaper articles and radio ads letting all of Western New York know they are looking to hire hundreds of workers? Sure they do, all at minimum wage with no benefits, just ask the fulltime workers who have been sent packing.

McDonalds, Burger King and Arby’s all pay $2 more an hour. Do what’s best for your family and make the most amount of money you can.