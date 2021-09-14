 Skip to main content
Letter: Seneca Nation has an unfair edge selling gas, doughnuts
Letter: Seneca Nation has an unfair edge selling gas, doughnuts

The Seneca Nation is a for-profit entity that unfortunately has the ability to go to the Department of the Interior, Bureau of Indian Affairs and have them, without any public hearing, advice or explanation of fairness, declare lands to be tribal to allow the Senecas to run a business unfairly competing with other private businesses in the area.

Recently, they opened the Seneca Gas Station and Dunkin’ Donuts on Michigan Ave. The 20-plus pump station is practically full all and every day. The Senecas had previously received authority from Interior to build a monopolistic casino on the next southerly block.

The gas station land allows this huge gas station to unfairly compete with other taxpayer privately owned gas stations.

The Senecas do not pay real estate, sales, gasoline, etc. taxes or income taxes.

Carl Paladino

Buffalo

