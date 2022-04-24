Letter: Seneca Nation had reason to withhold casino money

In the April editorial, “Senecas should stop the hyperbole about its casino debt and focus on the future,” The News hits it on the head and gets it all wrong, in the same sentence. Writing: “Still to be resolved is the separate question of whether the compact extension complied with federal law. But the question of the payments is resolved.”

Payments come from the compact extension. If the compact extension does not comply with federal law, neither do the payments. To date there is still no resolution. That’s why the Seneca are calling foul.

When the Seneca Nation requested the Department of Interior review the compact extension, New York declined. The state had something to lose: the disputed payments. Nothing could force the state into the review, so the extension has gone unaddressed. That review still needs to happen, as is acknowledged in the piece. Thank you for that.

The board also said, “That left the Senecas with more than $2.2 billion” and “The Senecas are correct that they have provided many jobs in the region.” It’s impossible to provide jobs, be a regional economic engine and pocket all of the money. That’s money that went to thousands of workers, service providers, contractors and vendors; and then poured into the region.

The board casually states, “New York applied a law that froze their bank accounts.” That was no light matter. If the Nation had not conceded the payment a few days later, the drastic action would have negatively impacted thousands of lives in Western New Yorkers; not just Seneca lives.

The ruthless money grab by Gov. Kathy Hochul was an extreme overreach. The Seneca had placed the disputed monies in an escrow account, ready for payment, if, and when final determination came. It’s still outstanding.

The Buffalo News may consider the claims of some Seneca as exaggerated. There’s nothing exaggerated about calling for the requisite federal review and calling the state’s actions foul.

Stephen Watt

Allegany territory