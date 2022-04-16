Letter: Seneca Nation delayed payment far too long

I find it rather amusing that the Seneca Nation is outraged because Gov. Kathy Hochul wants to use the funds from the long-delayed payment of casino revenues toward stadium construction. If they are so concerned about roads and education, why did it take so long to finally fulfill their legal obligation to the state? Even that was done only because the state froze their accounts, which is standard in dealing with those who refuse to fulfill their legal obligations … just wondering.
Jack Pellegrino
Lackawanna