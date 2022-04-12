Letter: Seneca Nation continues struggle for true sovereignty

On the surface, it may appear as though the conflict between the Nation and New York State was just an intense tug-of-war over a sizable pot of money. It may have looked like a bitter internecine battle over some Seneca’s will to fight the state and the official’s resolve to end a costly dispute. It was more than that.

For the Mothers of the Nation, it was about fighting for economic justice, protections and equality.

The $418 million in disputed casino payments that the state dedicated to a new stadium represents just one slice of a large pie of Seneca resources – that historically included millions of acres of land – that the state has absconded with.

The Seneca have been in an unbalanced, always down, no-win battle with the state. The scales of justice have not gone in the Nation’s favor for nearly 250 years. Factors influencing the tipping of the scales include the state and federal government’s incessant drive to keep Native people thwarted and contained to their small fragments of reservation land, always chipping away at our resources; limiting and diminishing our economic gains.

Indian gaming was geared to give tribes an economic engine igniting development when – only 25 years ago – most Native economies resembled destitute developing nations, frozen in time like an insect in amber.

The state has given billion-dollar tax breaks and incentives to big companies in return for 2,000 jobs. Yet with the recent release of casino monies, the state will have taken $2.3 billion from the Senecas, with the Senecas generating 4,500 jobs. An unfair equation by any standard.

A dedicated team of grassroots Seneca, armed with few resources – outside of passionate voices, strong convictions, tenacity, and grit – are continuing the struggle for footing in the New York landscape, seeking recognition of our significant cultural and economic footprint.

Tell the governor there’s more fight to come.

Holly John (Seneca)

Cattaraugus territory