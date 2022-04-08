Letter: Seneca gaming dollars will be well spent on Bills

I applaud Gov. Kathy Hochul for taking the necessary steps to secure the Seneca gaming dollars owed to the State of New York. Seneca President Pagels’ all-out verbal assault on Hochul and New York State is nothing more than that of a temper tantrum for being outsmarted by Hochul.

What Pagels hasn’t addressed are the actual facts of the fund’s purpose and the original agreement between the Seneca Nation and New York State.

Had he, Pagels would have indicated that this was in fact what the Senecas agreed to when New York State handed over the prime real estate to them to build their casinos and in return, pay New York State 25% of the slot machine revenue. That’s what the Senecas did. Now the new administration of the Senecas wants to change the rules of the agreement, while looking for public support to attack Hochul through print and TV media accusing her of “extortion” and trying to “cripple the Seneca nation.” And lately, Pagels all-out assault has added The Buffalo News to his list of cripplers.

The facts are this. The money Hochul secured from the Senecas was money owed to New York State by rule of no less than three court orders and arbitrators, and let’s not forget the money was again promised to New York State as recently as this year by Pagels – which he quickly withdrew. The bottom line is this is not Seneca money; it belongs to New York State to do whatever they choose to do with it.

Fortunately for us, Hochul has the smarts to know how important it is to keep the Buffalo Bills talking proud here in Western New York. With 10,000 new construction taxpaying union jobs to build the stadium and future economic benefits to our community, I’d say she made the right move and got what is rightfully owed to New York.

The last time I looked, the Patricia Allen Fund at Oishei Children’s Hospital was over $1 million donated, thanks to the Bills Mafia and supporters.

Tom Destino

Wheatfield